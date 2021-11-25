Some Kroger gas stations are running out of gas

Image courtesy of WCPO News

Some Kroger gas stations in the Dayton and Cincinnati area are running out of gas.

As reported by WCPO News, several Kroger stores were reported to be empty.

Some of those stores include locations in Delhi, Harrison, Herbon, the store on Springdale Road at Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati and the store on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati.

The reason for the shortage is that Kroger’s supplier is undergoing maintenance.

“Our supplier is currently undergoing maintenance contributing to fuel shortages at select Kroger locations in the Cincinnati/Dayton area. We are currently monitoring the issue and have deliveries on the way from a secondary supplier,” says a spokesperson for Kroger.