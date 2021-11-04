Santa Returns to Town Center at Boca Raton for the Holidays

Boca Raton, FL – Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Town Center at Boca Raton. Santa arrives on Friday, November 19 and will be available until Christmas Eve.

Things to know before you go:

Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here.

Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance.

Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, November 19 and will be open daily. Set hours vary and can be found by clicking here.

Town Center at Boca Raton will also host events with Santa this season including: