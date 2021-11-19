President Biden briefly transfers power to Vice President Harris

Image courtesy of CNBC

President Joe Biden has briefly transferred presidential power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

As reported by CNBC, the transfer of power is because Biden underwent anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

This brief transfer of power makes Harris the first female acting president in U.S. history.

According to White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, Bide resumed his presidential duties before noon on Nov. 19.

Psaki has noted that this procedure has happened before in 2002 and 2007 when George W. Bush underwent the same medical procedure.

“The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” says Psaki.

The White House states that it will publicly share a written summary of Biden’s physical state later during the day. Biden is the oldest president to take office, he will turn 79 on Nov. 20.

Biden’s motorcade arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before 9 a.m. At 11:35 a.m. Biden resumed his duties while but will remain at Walter Reed for the duration of his physical.