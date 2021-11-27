Police search for missing teen in Boca Raton

Image courtesy of CBS 12 News

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen in Boca Raton.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the missing teen is 13-year-old Kailey Stites. 

Police state that Stites was last seen near SW 3rd Street and Lyons Road in Boca Raton.

She was last seen Nov. 25 around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say that Stites was wearing black sweatpants, a bright pink hat with a black rim that had Japanese writing on the hat and a black shirt with ‘Metallica’ written on the front of the shirt. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 561-688-3400 or call your nearest law enforcement agency.

About the Author

- Lauren is a junior at Nova Southeastern University who is studying Communications, Creative Writing, and Strategic Communications. In her free time, she loves to go to the beach and writing what's on her mind.

