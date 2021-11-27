Police search for missing teen in Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen in Boca Raton.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the missing teen is 13-year-old Kailey Stites.

Police state that Stites was last seen near SW 3rd Street and Lyons Road in Boca Raton.

She was last seen Nov. 25 around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say that Stites was wearing black sweatpants, a bright pink hat with a black rim that had Japanese writing on the hat and a black shirt with ‘Metallica’ written on the front of the shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 561-688-3400 or call your nearest law enforcement agency.