PBSO Releases NEW podcast episode of The Lead – The Blue Bin Murder

Social Media News Advisory

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a new episode of the self-produced podcast show, The Lead. In this episode, we talked to Cold Case Detective John Cogburn about the 2005 case of an unidentified woman who was found inside a blue container. The Detective gives an rare inside look at every aspect of this case as he was one of the first detectives to arrive at this scene in 2005.

Additionally, the Social Media Unit created a new Facebook Group dedicated to Cold Cases called “Palm Beach County Cold Cases” and invited “web sleuths” and all those who are interested in helping our detectives with unsolved cases. Within 24 hours of opening the group, over 2,500 members have joined. “This is like a force multiplier” said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw when he was asked about the power of web sleuths. He explains that we have have limited resources and any help we can get on these cases the better.

This podcast can be located on our website, along with several other features, at https://www.pbso.org/the-lead/ or any major podcasting app such as Spotify or Apple Podcast.

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pbccoldcases

Podcast: https://www.pbso.org/the-lead/

Blue Bin Murder Video – https://youtu.be/9_lqhVX4ADk