PBSC receives $200,000 grant from Bank of America

To drive a classroom-to-career pipeline of highly trained individuals, Palm Beach State College was awarded a Bank of America grant of $100,000 annually for two years, totaling $200,000. The funds will increase completion and job placement rates of underserved students by providing career placement, guidance, academic support and sustainable opportunities as part of the Transforming Communities workforce initiative at the Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Cross-Cultural Equity Institute.

“As we remain focused on improving equity and inclusion for all students, Bank of America’s generous donation will accelerate our mission to improve student retention and close the graduation gap for minority students,” said PBSC President Ava L. Parker. “We know the extra support will continue to propel students ahead while answering the booming market’s demand for skilled employees. Ultimately, it will benefit the entire community and quickly put students at the forefront of today’s vital industries.”

An enormous opportunity awaits PBSC graduates as employers continue to struggle to hire great talent. In August 2021, there were more job openings than unemployed people in Palm Beach County and across Florida. Yet, low levels of educational attainment in Palm Beach County remain. The short length of PBSC’s Rapid Credentialing Programs will help students navigate in-demand careers and gain industry-recognized credentials in one year or less. Students in secondary schools will also gain access to a path that leads to college affordability, completion and credentials to enter the workforce as highly skilled, competent workers. The grant will support developing a long-term scholarship endowment for underserved students, program development and job placement services.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to advancing economic mobility in the communities we serve, Bank of America’s support to PBSC will provide transformational educational opportunities for today’s and tomorrow’s leaders,” said Fabiola Brumley, president, Bank of America Palm Beach County. “Together, we can address the long-standing inequities in our community by preparing diverse and talented students to be career-ready to meet the hiring demands shared by our local businesses.”

This most recent grant is part of Bank of America’s long-time partnership with PBSC. The bank has provided numerous grants and sponsorships and works closely with the school in helping to identify educational areas of need and opportunities.

PBSC is committed to having all segments of its student population complete their education at equal rates and having the skills necessary to enter the workforce, no matter their path. With the 2021-2022 school year fully underway, PBSC continues to look for creative and flexible ways to service its student population. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has never wavered or closed. It is now offering four different ways to take classes: face-to-face, live online, online and hybrid. PBSC’s top priority is the health and safety of all students, faculty and staff on its five campuses and it will continue following the latest protocols and guidelines.

To learn more about the Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Cross-Cultural Equity Institute, visit palmbeachstate.edu/CCEI.