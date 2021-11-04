Palm Beach County School Board and Mask Mandates

Florida House of Representatives – Mike Caruso

Statement to the Palm Beach County School Board

Boca Raton, FL – With the closing of 2021, we now have options to ensure that COVID 19 is under control. We have vaccines and boosters available, we are close to having vaccines available for children between the ages of five and eleven, and treatments for the virus include monoclonal antibodies, anti-virals, plasma, steroids and more.

Masks were a reasonable option in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. But their effectiveness is still inconclusive according to politically polarized scientist and even Dr. Fauci himself, who has contradicted himself over the past 2 years. What is apparent is that masks were ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus as evidenced by the magnitude of this worldwide epidemic. I no longer support mandated mask use. If someone feels comfortable wearing a mask, they may do so, but the rest of us should not be forced to wear one.

Sadly, today we face a school board in Palm Beach County that defies the Governor’s orders by mandating masking of all children in school. They have decided that they know what’s best for our children instead of leaving that responsibility in the hands of parents. I call on the school board to reverse this decision as it does not account for the negative psychological health effects on our children and the resulting decline of their educational advancement while being masked. We now know what the effect of mask use on children and it’s not good.

I Spoke with Bob Pincus, Florida School Counselor Association Advocacy Liaison about masks and their effect on children. Mr. Pincus stated:

“We all know how the pandemic has effected every one of us, especially our children. Child suicide rates have been rising across the nation. ACES – Adverse Childhood Experience Syndrome, has been a key proponent of the rise. The isolation from other students from masking and online teaching has caused a myriad of other problems. Across the country they’ve seen learning deficiencies, mental health deficiencies, and suicide ideation.”

According to Mr. Pincus:

• Suicide ideation is up 5 fold.

• Suicide attempts are up 3 fold.

• Suicide completions have doubled during this pandemic.

Mr. Pincus also told me that in his work as a counselor, he observed that:

• Kids dislike the masks.

• Kids do not feel individualized wearing masks.

• Kids have less communication and more isolation because of masks.

• Kids have a very difficult time reading emotions because the face is covered.

• Kids need to see their faces, its crucial for their socialization.

• Kids in high school are acting like middle schoolers –

As for the vaccines, I’m vaccinated. My wife is vaccinated. I encourage all adults to get vaccinated. However, I strongly believe that vaccination should be an option and not mandatory. Florida is a free state and taking care of our own health and the health of our children, is a right that parents should have and not something that should be mandated by school board overreach.

I have heard about a student in my district who has been suspended for over 28 days due to not wanting to wear a mask in school. And another child with special needs from another district who was forcibly masked each day for weeks. I spoke with one of Palm Beach County’s School Board members today who agreed that the metrics being considered to determine when these masks mandates may end are both unrealistic and most likely impossible to achieve. What is more disturbing is that 2 of the metrics do not solely pertain to children. That being said, these 3 metrics include that:

1. Vaccines must be available for students 5 and up.

2. “Moderate” levels of county weekly positivity rates must be maintained at less than 8% for four weeks.

3. The weekly average number of new cases in the county stays below the rate of 50 per 100,000 people for 4 consecutive weeks.

Although the numbers have continuously gone down with Florida currently having the lowest COVID-19 cases per capita. It is unrealistic if not impossible in the near future for these numbers to be at the level the schoolboard is calling for. Our school children already have extreme low rates of transmission, hospitalization and death. They deserve a right to a normal education. They deserve a right to a normal childhood. It has been almost 2 years. When is enough – enough?

I strongly believe that Palm Beach County School Board’s failure to address the negative psychological impact of masks, while only addressing a possible, but not probable physical health benefits of masking, is a crime against our children, as more children have died in the last year and a half from suicide than from COVID-19.

Let’s bring back the smiling faces and the playful interaction of children with their friends. Let’s bring back education as it should be. Make masks optional. Any questions please call me at 561-702-9313.

Mike Caruso,

State Representative, House District 89