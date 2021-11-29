Palm Beach County Leaders Celebrate Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize Award

Lisa Williams-Taylor, Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, Patrick McNamara and Tammy Fields

Palm Beach County receives national prestigious award for advancing health, opportunity, and equity

Boca Raton, FL – Top health and community leaders gathered for a watch party on November 9, 2021 at Palm Healthcare Pavilion in West Palm Beach, FL, when Palm Beach County was recognized as one of 10 winners from across the United States of the 2020-2021 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize during a virtual ceremony. The Prize honors and elevates communities for working at the forefront of advancing health, opportunity, and equity. Palm Beach County now joins Broward County, Eatonville, and Miami-Dade County as the fourth Florida community to win the distinguished Prize.

Palm Health Foundation, Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, and Palm Beach County Youth Services Department collaborated on the application process for the prize that shared the county’s collective commitment to the social determinants of health, including Birth to 22: United for Brighter Futures, an alliance of over 300 organizations supporting the healthy growth, development and education for children prenatally through young adulthood.

At the watch party, Gregg Weiss, Palm Beach County Commissioner, Patrick McNamara, president and CEO of Palm Health Foundation, Lisa Williams-Taylor, CEO of Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, and Tammy Fields, Director of the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department, shared welcomes and thanked the many organizations and individuals who participated in the year-long prize application process.

Palm Beach County is being nationally recognized for pursuing innovative ideas and bringing partners together to rally around a shared vision of health, including, expanding equitable access to behavioral health, focusing on youth and being accountable for their success, and elevating resident leadership. Learn more in the prize overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh_xyaSNVWI.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $85 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.

About Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County

The Council is a local, special-purpose government created by Palm Beach County voters in 1986 and reauthorized in 2014. For 35 years, it has provided leadership, funding, services and research on behalf of the county’s children so they grow up healthy, safe and strong. If you have questions related to Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County and/or media inquiries, please contact Shana Cooper, Public Information Officer, by clicking here.

About Palm Beach County Youth Services Department

Palm Beach County Youth Services Department is a department of the Palm Beach County government established by the Board of County Commissioners in 2015 to empower youth and families to realize their full potential and be the driving force of a thriving community. The Department provides direct behavioral health services in addition to providing funding for families and community agencies serving the needs of youth and families in the community.