NEW PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO IN BOCA RATON MAKES SOUTH FLORIDA SMILE

Chamber Member Update

(Boca Raton, Fla) Nearly 50 clients, VIPs, friends and family gathered recently for a reception and Boca Chamber ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Warner-Prokos Photography Studio, now located at 751 Park of Commerce Drive in Boca Raton.

An award-winning master photographer, LuAnn Warner-Prokos has been serving South Florida with her premier photography artistry for more than 10 years. A longtime Boca Raton/Delray Beach resident and active community member, Warner-Prokos discovered her love of fine photography after a full career in academics, most recently at Boca Raton’s St. Andrews School.

Now, Warner-Prokos is known for bringing smiles not only to her former students, but also for work and product that spans far beyond the digital file. Portrait sessions are personally stylized for each client, designed to capture their unique personality, style or emotion. Her retouching artistry assures a flawless, natural looking result. Long known for her creative newborn artwork, her new studio focuses on the art of portraiture sessions for children, teens, adults, families, dancers, and also on headshots and personal branding.

“You may have a library of digital images and selfies of yourself and family, but you may not have a single quality photo taken,” said Warner-Prokos. “The time is now to capture those moments and milestones in print that will be cherished today and for a lifetime as a priceless work of art. Portraiture that captures your place in time and is an investment that holds immeasurable value and enjoyment from generation to generation.’”

Her new luxe studio is known for the experience she offers, her attention to detail and exquisite heirloom-quality legacy products. From folio boxes and albums, to contemporary wall art and unique fine art wall prints, Warner-Prokos ensures that each product showcases artistically edited images, using top product creators sourced throughout the US, as well as Italy and other countries. She also features an extensive studio wardrobe for women and girls!

Corporate clients include Impact 100 Palm Beach County, Junior League of Boca Raton, Place of Hope, UBS Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch, Alman & Katz, PT Anderson, Boca-Boynton YMCA, In the Pines, GRS Community Management and Summit Hypnosis.

For individual and family portraiture, including maternity and newborn sessions, headshots and branding, reach Warner-Prokos Photography at www.wpportraiture.com. Or email/call [email protected], 561.271.7954 to schedule an appointment.