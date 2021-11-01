Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, “Year of the Tiger” at its Annual Gala

Charles Calello Photo: Ron Elkman, USA TODAY

March 12, 2022

Boca Raton, FL — Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has announced details for their Board of Trustees’ “Year of the Tiger” Gala to be celebrated at the Museum on March 12, 2022. The evening’s events will feature a spectacular program of dining, dancing, and music, highlighted by guest artist, Charles Calello and his 17-person orchestra. Famed Grammy nominee, and renowned music arranger, Calello is one of the original members of The 4 Seasons.

Upon guests arrival they will be served signature cocktails, enjoy Japanese Taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko, and participate in a tasting of Japan’s most premium brands of sake and whisky as they view the must-have items being offered in the silent auction.

A spectacular display of fireworks will herald the commencement of the evening’s program, with a solo music performance by Mr. Calello as guests are served a lavish dinner. The Museum is pleased to announce that Kathleen Guzman, a contributor to PBS’s Antiques Roadshow and a world-renowned appraiser and auctioneer will conduct the evening’s live auction. Ms. Guzman serves as Texas-based Heritage Auctions Managing Director of their New York City office.

Morikami Director Bonnie White LeMay and the Museum’s Board President Celia “CiCi” Turner Zahringer will present the inaugural George Morikami Cultural Awards following dinner.

The recipients are an esteemed selection of supporters who have made a positive contribution to the Morikami and the lives they have all touched through their ongoing generosity, and expression of their creativity.

o Philanthropic Support: JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

o Japanese Garden Design: Hoichi Kurisu, world-renown Japanese Landscape Architect who designed and created Morikami’s six Roji-en Gardens

o Architectural Design: Internationally respected Architect Donald Yoshino, FAIA, and former President of the Morikami Board of Trustees

The annual Gala is the museum’s most significant fundraiser. This event enables the non-profit to raise the funds needed in order to continue to produce the award-winning, innovative and high-quality programming and events for which the Morikami is known.

The “Year of the Tiger” Gala is Co-Chaired by Board members, Celia Turner Zahringer, Pat Gourlay, Christine Carton, and Robin May. Major sponsors include JM Family Enterprises, Inc. and Wells Fargo Private Bank. Catering will be provided by Palm Beach’s Ken-Rose Catering Inc. Décor by DECO Productions, Miami.

Proceeds will benefit Morikami’s 4Es: Exhibitions, Education, Emotional Wellness programs, and Expansion.

Gala tickets are priced at $400 per person, and table sponsorships range from $5,000 to $25,000. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the sponsorship and underwriting opportunities available for this event, contact Sharyn Samuels, Interim Director of Development at (561) 233-1516. For additional Gala information visit: Morikami.org/event/gala

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida history, connection with Japan, and explore a series of six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Visitors experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through engaging exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, a world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine, and a distinctive museum store. The Morikami Museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

About Charles Calello

Charles Calello is an original Jersey Boy and a former member of the 4 Seasons. Calello holds the Billboard Magazine record for Music Arranger, with more Top 10 hits than anyone in the history of Pop Music (visit charlescalello.com for a complete list of Billboard hit records). He has recorded hit records with some of the world’s most famous stars, such as The 4 Seasons, Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Glen Campbell, Engelbert Humperdinck, Juice Newton, Lou Christie, Frank Sinatra and many more. His music has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards.