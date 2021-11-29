Matthew McConaughey will not be running governor of Texas

Image courtesy of WYPR News

Actor Matthew McConaughey says that he will not be running for Texas governor.

As reported by The Texas Tribune, this announcement was posted to McConaughey’s Twitter Nov. 28.

The actor spent months toying with a campaign before removing himself from consideration as a potential candidate on Nov 28.

McConaughey states that he was honored to be considered for “political leadership” in a video posted on Twitter.

“It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” says McConaughey. The video comes two weeks before the candidate filing deadlines for the Texas primary.

McConaughey has considered running for governor since the beginning of this year but has never stated whether it would be for the Democratic party, Republican party or as an independent. The actor, however, considers himself to be “aggressively centrist.”

The actor has stated that instead of running for office, he will continue “creating pathways for people to succeed in life.” and supporting “entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders.”

However, McConaughey didn’t elaborate on how he would have run and he didn’t seem to attend any political events in Texas.