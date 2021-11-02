Published On: Tue, Nov 2nd, 2021

Lionel Messi is ruled out from Champions League squad due to injury

Image courtesy of CBS Sports

Lionel Messi will not be competing with the Paris Saint-Germain squad against RB Leipzig.

As reported by ESPN, Messi was limping after the team’s game against Lillie in League 1.

The team won 2 to 1 against Lillie on Oct. 29 but Messi was not included in the team’s squad that was named on Nov. 2.

The named team will face their Champions League Group A game in Germany.

Messi was replaced with Mauro Icardi in their game against Lillie. Kylian Mbappe made the team but sat out of the game due to an infection. 

Paris Saint-Germain is currently at the top of Group A with seven points from the last three games. Manchester City is currently in second with six points and Club Brugge has four points.

However, Leipzig has yet to make a point after losing the last three games.  

- Lauren is a junior at Nova Southeastern University who is studying Communications, Creative Writing, and Strategic Communications. In her free time, she loves to go to the beach and writing what's on her mind.

