https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OdcQYx9IdM

Light always brightens dark conditions and places!

Have you ever thought about the hope light brings into a world of utter darkness? This hope that light brings is the main point of this week’s vlog – ‘LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE WHEREVER YOU GO!’ I hope it will touch your heart. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE!

Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His video blogs have received more than 25.000 combined views on YouTube and Facebook, where his highly successful page is approaching 150.000 likes! DR. LYRA PUBLISHES A NEW VIDEO BLOG EVERY THURSDAY!