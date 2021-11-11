Las Olas Wine & Food Festival 2021 – NOV 19!

South Florida’s Largest Street Party Returns! Friday, November 19 on Las Olas Blvd.

By Kenny Spahn

Imagine strolling up & down Ft. Lauderdale’s famous Las Olas Boulevard, stopping into a few dozen restaurants, and getting treated to unlimited free food samplings, along with an endless stream of fine wines, spirits, craft beers, and cocktails. Congratulations – you’ve made it to the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival!

Yes, fellow Foodies — The American Lung Association’s Las Olas Wine & Food Festival is back! It takes place Friday, November 19 from 7:30-10:30 pm along five city blocks of Las Olas Blvd. Now celebrating its landmark 25th Anniversary, the “Las Olas” has become the nation’s biggest, best, and most celebrated all-inclusive culinary street festival. For one magical evening, Ft. Lauderdale’s iconic strip closes to vehicular traffic and morphs into one massive street party. Here’s where fellow foodies and party-goers (like you!) hit the street to experience unlimited samplings of food, wine, beer, and spirits – while partying to live music and other activities, including interactive games, intriguing displays, and the general festive party scene, among a few thousand of their new best friends.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to graze your way through dozens of Broward County’s finest restaurants, hotels, caterers, and chefs — all eager to once again strut their stuff after last year’s pandemic shut down the festival. In fact, the Las Olas represents the first major Food & Wine event in Ft. Lauderdale in over a year! And check out this year’s lineup of all-star eateries, including:American Social, Anne Marie’s Pizza & Wine Co., Big City Tavern, Boathouse at the Riverside, Bodega Taqueria, Breezes at Bahia Mar, Casa Sensei, Crowned Waffles, Dunkin’, Eat Drink and Be Local, Eve on the Water, Even Keel Fish Shack, Gelato Petrini, Gran Forno Bakery, Gran Forno Pronto, Java & Jam, Louie Bossi’s, Nikki’s Foods, Nothing Bundt Cake, Oceanic, Lucky Fish, Morea, Papa’s Raw Bar, Rivertail by Jose Mendin, Piazza Italia, Spa Juice Bar, Stoner’s Pizza Joint, The Patio at Le Marche, Timpano Italian Chophouse, Unit B Eatery + Spirits, Vale Food Co, Wild Sea Oyster Bar, YOLO, and more!

Accompany all this fine fare with samples of literally hundreds of wines from all over the world, along with craft beers, specialty cocktails, and spirits. But there’s a LOT more to this street party than just food & drinks! Also on tap for the evening: Live music, DJ’s, dancing, incredible experiences in the VIP Lounges, interactive sponsor displays, a new specialty cove by Bodega Taqueria, a signature wine glass holder necklace and a take-home wine glass for everyone, assorted giveaways, and lots more – plus, of course, plenty of socializing, networking and general frivolity with like-mined party-going food & wine fans.

Plus a new addition this year: The limited access VIP Early Entry Add-On, which includes a festive pre-party kick- off at Riverside Hotel’s rooftop Veranda starting at 5:30, to enjoy a glass or two of wine and champagne and some light bites (courtesy of the Riverside’s Wild Sea Las Olas), before heading down to the main event at 7:00. Hosted by FPL, the VIP Early Entry is limited to the first 200 VIP purchasers (who must also have a LOWFF general admission ticket), for a $50 upgrade at the time of purchase.

And the best part, it all goes to benefit a worthy cause – the American Lung Association, and its valiant efforts to combat lung disease (the THIRD leading cause of death in the U.S.!), with all proceeds going directly to ALA South Florida.

Presented by Woodford Reserve, High Noon, and Breakthru Beverage, the 25th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival takes place Friday, November 19, 2021 from 7:30-10:30 pm along Las Olas Boulevard (from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Ave.) in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Early Kick-off at the Riverside rooftop veranda begins at 5:30 pm for VIP ticket holders only.

Tickets are $150 (while they last), plus $50 for the VIP Early Entry (limited to the first 200). Tickets are all-inclusive, including unlimited samplings of all food and beverages, activities, and access to all VIP lounges. The Festival often sells out, and special advance discount promotions are offered, so get your tickets now, while they’re still available!

NOTE : In order to ensure safety and social distancing, there will only be 1,500 tickets available – and are likely to sell out fast! The festival will be very well spread out to ensure the flow is pleasant and creates an experience that everyone truly missed.

To purchase tickets, or for more information including a complete lineup of events, visit www.lasolaswff.com, or call (954) 727-0907. Share the experience on Social Media: #LOWFF | www.LASOLASOFF.COM | @LasOlasWFF.

All proceeds benefit the American Lung Association and its mission to fight lung disease, the third leading cause of death in the U.S. For more information about the American Lung Association, visit www.lung.org

The 25th Annual Las Olas Wine & Food Festival – now that’s a party!

P.S. Yes, this is an outdoor event, but it’s for the American Lung Association – so for the enjoyment of everyone, please NON SMOKING for a few hours, OK??

So get ready to stroll, sip, sample, schmooze, socialize, and celebrate at the ultimate street party!

About the Author: Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. (www.RestaurantPlacement.com)

