L’Agence Fashion Director Tara Rudes-Dann will headline Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show

at Junior League of Boca Raton’s 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon

Boca Raton, FL – Tara Rudes-Dann of L’Agence will headline the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show at the Junior League of Boca Raton’s 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon. Rudes-Dann is a third generation fashion entrepreneur and is the Fashion Director of L’Agence. Her uncle, Jeff Rudes, founded the brand. Saks Fifth Avenue is presenting a runway fashion show featuring the fall “It List” inspired by trends of the season on Friday, November 12 at The Boca Raton during the luncheon.

A raffle for the Saks Table will be held. Winners will receive a Saks swag bag and move to the best table on the runway. The designer will join them for the luncheon. Tickets for the raffle are $25.

L’AGENCE embodies the merging of the Los Angeles effortless lifestyle with an understated Parisian influence. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, the California-based label has maintained its identity while using luxury fabrics and modern designs to produce timeless ready-to-wear fashion for women.

L’AGENCE continues to perfect its voice among fashion influencers, providing women with a feminine versatile wardrobe that helps elevate her personal style. It’s a label that caters to the chic and elegant jet setter.

Known for its easy-to-wear wardrobe staples and relevant fashion looks, L’AGENCE has garnered a vast celebrity following ranging from Hollywood darlings to young starlets. Brand ambassadors include Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Cindy Crawford, Emma Roberts, Karlie Kloss, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, Lilly Collins, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham, and Scarlet Johansson to name a few.

The Junior League Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Fashion Show honors nominees who are outstanding volunteers from 22 nonprofit organizations throughout Palm Beach County who will be recognized for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as the work they do to further the missions of the organizations they serve.

The organizations and nominees are: Arlene Herson, Brain Bowl Events; Kristina Saltzman, HomeSafe; Alexandra Sierra de Varona, The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative; Cyndi Bloom, The Women’s Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Nancy Varian, Boca Helping Hands; Lisa Orlando, Best Foot Forward; Palmira Torres, CROS Ministries; Andrea Virgin, Boca Ballet Theatre; Marcie Gorman, The National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida; Suzan Garber, The Guardian ad Litem Program; Debralyn Belletieri, American Association of Caregiving Youth; Beth Johnston, Spirit of Giving Network; Amy Kazma, Junior League of Boca Raton; Kathy Adkins, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Laraine Mastrianna, Nonprofits First; Celine Thibault, Best Buddies in Palm Beach; Fran Nachlas, The George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lauren Johnson, Fuller Center; Elizabeth Fletcher, Boca Raton Historical Society; Merrill Beveridge, Milagro Center; Sarah Kudisch, Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Pam Arrieta with YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

““L’Agence is a highly desired brand for many of our luncheon attendees which makes it so fitting for the designer to join us as we recognize outstanding women volunteers,” said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton.

The honorary chair for the 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon is Holli Rockwell Trubinsky, and co-chairs are Kari Oeltjen and Clara Acero. Committee members include Sosy Faradyan, Terri Honeycutt, Khrisna Kellerman, Jacqueline Martin, Joanne Nachio, Whitney Owens, Erica Perez, Diana Pulte, Michelle Worthington Hillard and Delaney Thomas.

Partners include the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute as the Award Sponsor and Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton as the Fashion Show Sponsor. The media sponsor is Boca Raton Magazine.

General tickets are $200. VIP tickets are $300 and include a meet and greet reception with the designer. Tickets can be purchased at jlbr.org or at https://www.jlbr.org/woman-volunteer-of-the-year-2/ The luncheon begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information on the event, email [email protected] or call 561-620-2553.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $600,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through its focus on child welfare and community support.

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is made up of over 600 highly motivated, influential women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action of trained volunteers.

To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton