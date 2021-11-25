Junior League of Boca Raton Donates 125 Thanksgiving in a Box to Boca Helping Hands

Boca Raton, FL – 94 Volunteers from the Junior League of Boca Raton donated 124 Thanksgiving in a Box to Boca Helping Hands and three additional large boxes of extra food. Boca Helping Hands used these boxes to provide families with turkeys and all the ingredients needed to cook a holiday feast.

Volunteers that sorted and boxed up items included Jamie Sauer, President, Jocelyn Mijares, DIAD Chair, Cynthia Lawrance, Nonprofit Training Chair, Susan Saxton, Sustainer and Past President, Mary Lauderdale, Placement Chair, Kara Brotman, Kristen Martin, Crista Guess-Kopec, Samatha Eckhart, Jessica Bailey and Jennifer De Gruccio.