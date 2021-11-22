Jeff Johnson from “Tiger King” has died

Image courtesy of People Magazine

Tiger King’s Jeff Johnson has died at age 58. As reported by People Magazine, police confirm Johnson’s death.

Johnson died by suicide on Sept. 8 after arguing with his wife in their home garage.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms that Johnson was in front of his wife when he killed himself.

The police report states that Johnson’s wife immediately called 911 and Johnson still had a pulse when authorities arrived on the scene. Johnson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police also state that Johnson’s children were at home during the incident and Johnson was not known to suffer from mental health issues before his death.

Johnson was known as the reptile dealer in “Tiger King.” He appeared in episode 4 of the Netflix series.