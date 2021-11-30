Javier Báez expected to sign six-year deal with Detroit Tigers

Shortstop Javier Báez is finalizing a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

As reported by The Detroit Free Press, the deal could be worth $140 million.

It is reported that the Detroit Tigers are close to signing Báez.

Báez is a former Golden Glove winner and two-time All-Star winner who hit .265 with 31 home runs.

He also led the National League with 502 at-bats and 184 strikeouts.

He walked 28 times and stole 18 bases, registering a .494 slugging percentage and a .319 on-base percentage.

Báez made a total of $11.6 million in the last season and his career fielding percentage is .965 at shortstop. It is still unclear how much the new deal is worth and if Báez will be a part of that deal.