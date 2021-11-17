Iman says she won’t remarry after David Bowie

Image courtesy of Fox News

Iman states that she won’t remarry after the loss of her husband David Bowie.

As reported by Today, Iman shared this news on Nov. 17.

Iman states that she was answering a question made by her 21-year-old daughter Lexi Jones. Jones asked Iman if she would remarry after Bowie’s death.

“No. People say to me when they talk, ‘Oh I loved your late husband,’ and I said, ‘He’s not my late husband, he’s my husband,’ so that’s how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again,” Iman told Hoda Kotb.

Iman states that it took four years after Bowie’s death in 2016 for her to confront her grief. She also told Today’s Hoda Kotb that her grief hit while she was confined at home during the pandemic.

“Last year I went to my house estate, this beautiful property that I haven’t spent time there since my husband passed away, and there I was stuck for the year and I was forced to deal with it. All of a sudden grief knocked on the door and became a companion. And I went through all of it, and now it is the joy that I remember,” says Iman.

Iman also revealed that she is releasing a perfume fragrance, Love Memoir, as a tribute to Bowie.

“I think at the end of our days, the only thing we will have if we are lucky is our memories. That’s the thing that we will have and will sustain us after the person passes away,” says Iman.