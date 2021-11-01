HSBC Plaza To Be Upgraded, Renamed To The Shoppes At Yamato Corner

Investment Management to Invest in Boca Raton Property to Better Serve Tenants and Customers

Boca Raton, FL – CenterSquare Investment Management (CenterSquare) today announced its investment in HSBC Plaza, a 46,000 square foot service property located at the well-trafficked corner of Yamato Road and U.S. Highway 441 in Boca Raton, FL. As part of its investment, CenterSquare intends to upgrade the facility and dramatically improve its presence in the market. Planned renovations, which will take place over the next six months, include new signage, painting, and landscaping. The enhanced property will be rebranded as the Shoppes at Yamato Corner.

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to further upscale a well-regarded neighborhood property that serves the Boca Raton community in so many essential ways,” said CenterSquare’s Senior Vice President Robert Holuba. “Customers should expect an experience that combines significant visual appeal with the utmost convenience they have come to expect from today’s service providers. We look forward to growing our relationships with existing tenants and welcoming new businesses to the Shoppes at Yamato Corner.”

Existing tenants operate across the food and beverage, beauty, and health/medical sectors and include CVS Pharmacy, MedExpress Urgent Care, Sage Dental, West Boca Veterinarian Center, Studio Salon Bar, The Studio Massage Bar, Dunkin Donuts, Jimmy Brooklyn’s Pizza Parlor and Gary Woo Express.

Douglas K. Mandel, executive Managing Director with Marcus & Millichap facilitated the sale on behalf of the owner, a private investor based in Montreal, Canada. Businesses interested in future tenancy should contact Nicole Fontaine (561.869.4350) or Leandro Pereira (561.869.4340) at Katz & Associates.

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With more than $14 billion in assets under management (Sept 2021), CenterSquare and its subsidiaries are proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world’s most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, visit www.centersquare.com.