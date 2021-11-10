Fuller Center Seeking Mentors and Tutors as Pandemic Has Caused Learning Losses in Children

Mentor Susan Reilly helping mentees with homework

Boca Raton, FL –The Fuller Center is in need of volunteer mentors and tutors to help bridge the learning gap that many school age children have experienced as a result of the pandemic.

According to a CDC study*:

• Only 39% of K-5th grade after-school students experienced learning gains last school year

• Sixty-one percent, almost two-thirds, of school-aged students experienced no learning gains and 1/3 of them experienced learning losses

• Seventy-five percent of K-3rd graders showed no learning gains in reading last year, while 25% had learning losses – their reading skills were actually worse after attending school all year

“Our Fuller Center children, 98% of whom live in low-income households, lost skills they had mastered, plus an entire year of school, putting many kids behind by two years,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “The Coronavirus pandemic increased the gaps in the education sector globally and we have witnessed the same negative impact on our school age children. Two thirds of the children in our aftercare program who attend local elementary schools and were assessed at the beginning of the school year, either showed no learning gains in a year or suffered learning losses.”

To volunteer to become a mentor or tutor at Fuller Center, please contact Olga Bearhope at 561-391-7274, ext. 136 or email [email protected]

*CDC Study Can be found here:

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7011a1.htm?s_cid=mm7011a1_w

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving Kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters