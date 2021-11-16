Fortnite collabs with ‘Naruto’ and includes more than just skins

Image courtesy of The Verge

Fortnite and ‘Naruto’ have officially collaborated.

As reported by The Verge, starting Nov. 16, fans will be able to play as characters from ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ in Epic Games’ battle royal.

The collaboration will include four ‘Naruto’ characters in the in-game shop, a Naruto glider, two loading screens and two emotes.

The four characters include Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake and Sasuke Uchiha.

A throwable paper bomb kunai has also been added to the game and players will be able to meet Kakashi Hatake as the NCP of Fortnite Island.

Players will also be able to receive quests from Kakashi Hatake and explore an entire Naruto-themed map based on the Hidden Leaf Village from the series.

Fortnite’s collaboration with ‘Naruto’ is the latest of its collaborations. Some collaborations include ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Marvel.’ The current season isn’t tied to the existing brand, however, the collaboration introduces anime characters to the Fortnite island.