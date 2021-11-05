First Round of TimberTech Championship Postponed to Saturday

The first round of the TimberTech Championship was postponed Friday after more than 5 inches of rain made The Old Course at Broken Sound Club unplayable. PGA Tour Champions officials had moved up tee times to 7:45 a.m. in anticipation of the bad weather, but heavy rain started falling after midnight.

After two delays, play was postponed at 11 a.m. TimberTech Championship officials plan on playing 36 holes Saturday – or as much as possible – and get back on schedule for Sunday’s final round.

It helps there is a limited field for the TimberTech Championship, the second of the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events.

The good news for golf fans is the marquee threesome of No. 1 Bernhard Langer, No. 2 Jim Furyk and No. 3 Ernie Els will play together for hopefully 36 holes on Saturday. They start at 9:02 a.m., with players going off the first and 10th tees starting at 7:45 a.m. There won’t be a re-pairing of groups after the first 18 holes.