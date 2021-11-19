FAU Diplomacy Program Claims Third National Title

The Leon Charney Diplomacy Program at Florida Atlantic University recently competed in the annual diplomacy competition in Washington, D.C., finishing first overall out of 51 competing universities and receiving five delegation awards.

The Leon Charney Diplomacy Program, a unit of the FAU Peace, Justice and Human Rights Initiative of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts & Letters , was established in 1996 and works to train students in world affairs, dispute resolution and debate. To date, the program has won 52 national and international awards for academic excellence and three national titles in the past four years.

“This exceptional group of students worked diligently to prepare and train for this national competition,” said Jeffrey Morton, Ph.D., director of the Leon Charney Diplomacy Program and FAU professor of political science. “This year is yet another incredible accomplishment for the program and a testament to the excellence of the students.”

In 2017, the program was named in honor of the diplomatic legacy of Leon Charney , a key player in the 1978 Camp David Accords . The program will compete next in a national competition in New York City in April 2022.

For more information about the Leon Charney Diplomacy Program, visit www.fau.edu/artsandletters/pjhr/diplomacy .