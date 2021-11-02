Extend the Life of Your Used Car With These Tips

In the market for a car? If you’re planning on purchasing a used vehicle, you’re in good company.

Nearly 70 percent of all car sales are used vehicles, likely due to the rising costs of new cars and the increasing quality of their used counterparts.

While previously owned vehicles make the best financial sense in a lot of cases, experts encourage motorists to keep a few things in mind.

“For the safety of everyone sharing the road with you and to protect your purchase, it’s important to stay up-to-date on car maintenance,” says Doug Turner, director of service operations at Byrider, the nation’s largest used car and finance network of dealerships.

April is National Car Care Month and to help you extend the life of your used car, the automotive experts at Byrider are offering the following tips:

• Follow the maintenance recommendations of the manufacturer to keep it running as smoothly as possible. This includes filling your vehicle with the proper gas, and using the proper oil per the manufacturer’s recommendations.

• Prioritize preventive maintenance to avoid issues down the line. Pay special attention to noises or warning signs that could indicate your vehicle needs maintenance. Remember, warning lights on your dashboard are illuminated for a reason. Understand what they mean and address them as-needed.

• Keep the interior and exterior of your vehicle clean to prevent rust and other issues.

• Use only trusted repair services that hire Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians. This certification can make a big difference when it comes to quality repairs and maintenance.

• Complete as-needed or at a minimum, an annual inspection, on the vehicle. Keep in mind that different seasons of the year require different inspections and repairs.

• Use quality parts.

• When buying a vehicle, stick to retail dealers that put cars through a detailed inspection process to help ensure a given vehicle’s safety and reliability. At the same time, consider dealers with an attached service department to help streamline maintenance and repairs. “Your relationship with the dealership shouldn’t end once you drive the car off the lot,” adds Turner. In the case of Byrider, every car sold comes with a warranty or optional vehicle service agreement, as well as discounted parts, labor and service. To learn more, visit byrider.com.

A used vehicle can be a great investment. Extend the life of your car and stay safer on the roads by making smart purchasing decisions and taking a proactive approach to maintenance.