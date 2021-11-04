Delray Beach’s Horses Healing Hearts Inspires Film Nominated for the 36 Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLiFF)

Chamber Member Update

Delray Beach, FL – October 26, 2021 – When Lizabeth Olszewski founded a nonprofit organization in 2009 to help children growing up with parental addiction and alcoholism, little did she know that over a decade later, a short film documentary would be created about her and her mission. Even more so, that the movie would be nominated for an international film festival.



Without Wings, a film directed by the acclaimed Richard Jackson of West Palm Beach, provides an insider’s view of how one woman’s journey of self-discovery led her to create Horses Healing Hearts, a one-of-a kind foundation that uses equine-assisted therapy to help children in South Florida. Click here to order tickets: https://horseshealingheartsusa.org/event/fliff/

The film, giving an inside view of lives changed, premieres the 2nd day of the festival – Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the Gateway Cinema in Fort Lauderdale. Without Wings additional screenings are on Monday, November 8th at 3:00 pm at Cinema Paradiso Hollywood; Wednesday, November 10th at 3:00 pm at the Gateway Cinema; and Thursday. November 18th at 12:00 pm (also Gateway Cinema).

“For me it’s important that the stories I tell showcase the best we have to offer each other as caring human beings. Liz and the team at HHH exemplified that by caring for the youngest victims of substance use disorder. I found Liz’s own story so layered & important in showing how the cycle can be broken before a problem is cultivated,” shared Richard Jackson.

Founder and Executive Director of HHH, Liz Olszewski, was happy to tell the story of how the idea came to her but says a village makes it happen and the horses bring it all together to make it possible. She shared, “Horses have been healing mankind for ages. Just now, they’re starting to get the credit. Equine therapy is so effective, insurance companies like Humana are now covering it. With the emotional toll our society has faced these last two years, we are forced to seek ‘out-of-the-box’ methods that work. Honest communication is the foundation, and if we can’t be honest with ourselves starting out – a horse will spot in a second.”

In addition to the 36th Annual FLiFF nomination, Without Wings earned nominations from another local film festival, an industry-specific national film festival, and is being aired on PBS’s The Health Channel from 2021-24.





The 36th Annual FLiFF features independent films from around the world. In 2021, more than 100 films and over 250 screenings will be held throughout the county. Special tributes, guest appearances, seminars and parties make this one of the most acclaimed film festivals in the world. First-time filmmakers have an opportunity to display their creativity and viewers have a chance to see some new talent.

Horses Healing Hearts (HHH), a 501(c)(3) organization, partners with horses to provide hope, empowerment, and healing for children and families facing trauma. In 2021, HHH expanded to serve individuals of all ages facing trauma and adversity – in addition to the youth affected by parental addiction they have served since 2009.

For more information about Horses Healing Hearts, or to donate, visit hhhusa.org.