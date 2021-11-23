Delray Beach Champions Opelka, Tiafoe Join No. 12 Norrie, Six-Time ATP Tour Winner Kyrgios In 2022 Player Field

Chamber Member Update

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 23, 2021) – Former Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com champions Reilly Opelka and Frances Tiafoe along with No. 12 ranked Cameron Norrie and six-time ATP Tour titleholder Nick Kyrgios are set to compete in the tournament’s 30th anniversary event Feb. 11-20, 2022.

Tickets are available at YellowTennisBall.com and at the on-site the box office (561-330-6000, 30 NW 1st Ave., Delray Beach FL 33444) with individual tickets starting at just $33.

For one week only, today through Cyber Monday, fans can purchase individual courtside box seats and reserved seats for sessions 1-13 at 20% off by using promo code: THANKFUL22. The offer includes the tournament’s opening night, ATP Champions Tour (Legends) opening weekend and ATP 250 matches from the 1st round through Quarterfinal Friday day.

Kyrgios will play his first match in Delray Beach on Tuesday day, Feb. 15 (session 7) while Tiafoe is scheduled to compete that night, session 8. Norrie will play his first match Wednesday evening, Feb. 16 (session 10).

Fans can also get their hands on the 2022 line of Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com gear at 40% off during the sale at https://shopcampuscustoms.com/delraybeach/shop/home. Hoodies, performance gear, polo shirts, towels, coffee mugs and more of fans’ favorite items are available.

Whether buying for yourself or a tennis fan in your life, take advantage during the limited time offer. Holiday pricing expires Tues., Nov. 30 at 11:59pm.

Opelka, who now resides in Delray Beach, won the Delray Beach title in 2020 in just his third appearance. The 24-year-old American broke into the top 20 ATP rankings earlier in 2021 en route to a career-best finish at a Grand Slam, reaching the Round of 16 at the 2021 US Open.

Tiafoe, a new resident in neighboring Boynton Beach, won his first ATP title in 2018 in his Delray Beach Open debut. His Delray Beach title made him the youngest American man to win a title on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002. The 23-year-old American has reached the quarterfinals in his last two appearances in Delray Beach.

Norrie, a 2021 semifinalist, will be making his fourth appearance in Delray Beach. The 26-year-old from Great Britain has been ranked in the top 15 since October 25th after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells. Norrie is also one of eight players to claim 50 or more wins on the ATP Tour in 2021.

Kyrgios makes his second singles appearance in Delray Beach, advancing to the round of 16 in 2021. The 26-year-old Australian has claimed six singles titles and one doubles title on the ATP Tour to go with three singles finalist finishes.

ATP Champions Tour (Legends) team competition kicks off the 10-day combined event on opening weekend Feb. 11-13. Singles and doubles main draw action for the ATP 250 event starts Monday Feb. 14 and concludes with the ATP 250 finals on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans and a television audience in more than 50 countries. On-site it’s 10 days of themed parties, live music and art, the wine and champagne lounge, The Craft bar, courtside tables & bottle service, on-court and covered seating and so much more at the ATP “Award of Excellence” winning arena.

Disclaimer – Match schedule, including number of sessions, dates, times, number of matches and players scheduled are subject to change. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange.

