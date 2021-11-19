Debralyn Belletieri Named Junior League of Boca Raton’s Woman Volunteer of the Year

The Junior League of Boca Raton announced that Debralyn Belletieri of the American Association of Caregiving Youth was named Woman Volunteer of the Year at the 34th Annual Luncheon. The event highlight was a runway fashion show presented by Saks Fifth Avenue and headlined by Tara Rudes-Dann of L’Agence. The show featured a fall “It List” inspired by trends of the season.

The event was emceed by Paige Kornblue and Steve Weagle.

Belletieri has volunteered with the American Association of Caregiving Youth for the past nine years, hosting fundraisers, game nights and many other events. She also serves as a mentor for the group and a hands-on volunteer for everything from transportation and sleepovers to bowling parties. She has also served as a Cub Scout leader, Volunteer Coordinator for Calusa Elementary School, Treasurer for the Twins Club of Palm Beach, PTA president and Fine Arts department president at North Broward Preparatory School, coordinator for the Boca Helping Hands Bowl-A-Thon event and run several fundraising golf tournaments.

Belletieri was recognized by Mark Larkin, President, Boca Raton Hospital Foundation, Kathy Shilling, Medical Director, Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and more than 500 guests.

Saks also presented the “VIP Table’ in which the raffle winner and her guests moved to the best table next to the runway and were treated to a Saks swag bag. The guests were also joined by Tara Rudes-Dann and Heather Shaw-General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton.

The organizations and nominees were: Arlene Herson, Brain Bowl Events; Kristina Saltzman, HomeSafe; Alexandra Sierra-De Varona, The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative; Cyndi Bloom, The Women’s Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Nancy Varian, Boca Helping Hands; Lisa Orlando, Best Foot Forward; Palmira Torres, CROS Ministries; Andrea Virgin, Boca Ballet Theatre; Marcie Gorman, The National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida; Suzan Garber, The Guardian ad Litem Program; Debralyn Belletieri, American Association of Caregiving Youth; Beth Johnston, Spirit of Giving Network; Amy Kazma, Junior League of Boca Raton; Kathy Adkins, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Laraine Mastrianna, Nonprofits First; Celine Thibault, Best Buddies in Palm Beach; Fran Nachlas, The George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lauren Johnson, Fuller Center; Elizabeth Fletcher, Boca Raton Historical Society; Merrill Beveridge, Milagro Center; Sarah Kudisch, Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Pam Arrieta with YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

““Debralyn Belletieri has touched the lives of so many children and families, and her dedication has made a tremendous impact on our community,” said Jamie Sauer, president of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “We offer Debralyn our heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved honor and our gratitude to her and to all of the incredible nominees.”

Holli Rockwell Trubinsky served as the event honorary chair with Kari Oeltjen and Clara Smith as co-chairs. Committee members included Sosy Faradyan, Terri Honeycutt, Khrisna Kellerman, Jacqueline Martin, Joanne Nachio, Whitney Owens, Erica Perez, Diana Pulte, and Michelle Worthington Hillard.

The JLBR partnered with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute as the Award Sponsor and Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton as the Fashion Show Sponsor. Saks Fifth Avenue once again produced a state-of-the-art runway show. The media sponsor was Boca Raton Magazine.