DaBaby promotes tour after calling police for his baby mother

Image courtesy of Rolling Stone

DaBaby calls the police for DaniLeigh, the mother of his children.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the rapper called the police during an Instagram Live.

Videos of the fight between the couple were shared Nov. 14. The videos show DaBaby and DaniLeigh arguing while DaniLeigh fed their daughter.

In the video, DaBabay and DaniLeigh exchange insults and DaniLeigh accuses the rapper of not being around for their daughter and trying to make her leave the apartment.

DaBaby appears to call the police while trying to make DaniLeigh leave. No one appears to be detained.

In an Instagram story post, the rapper said, “I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up [and] do as we speak. I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”

DaBaby also went on to promote his tour dates. DaniLeigh responded on social media claiming DaBaby wanted her to leave after she had Plan B sent to his house. On Nov. 15, both of them returned onto Instagram live to argue the nature of their relationship.