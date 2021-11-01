CP Group Invites Community to First Tree Lighting of the 2021 Season at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Steve Weagle

Thursday, November 18

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle Serves as Emcee

Boca Raton, FL – Holiday magic will “officially and brilliantly” ring in the 2021 holiday season in Boca Raton as CP Group (formerly Crocker Partners) stages its Annual “Community” Holiday Tree Lighting event on Thursday, November 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton. The free and open-to-the-public event offering an abundance of free parking benefits Spirit of Giving (SOG) and Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) – as done in years past – to help spread even more holiday cheer throughout the greater Boca Raton community and beyond. This year, WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle will serve as Emcee.

As guests arrive at the yuletide destination, they will drive through an illuminated “Snowflake Lane” into a winter wonderland of memory-making fun, festivities and food in countdown to the lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree donned in thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments. Fotoboyz will be on hand to capture and share all the guest merriment “live” on-screen through its state-of-the-art 360 Degree Photo Booth Video Experience.

Jolly Santa's arrival in jubilant style with a luxury ride provided by Excell Auto Group/KARMA Palm Beach. He will then make his way to his throne via a snowy pathway lined with lighted candy canes.

Meet-and-Greets/Photo Ops with Santa: Poignantly reflecting BRiC's innovation and STEAM focus, Santa's throne sponsored by ADT will be fittingly positioned in front of Rocket, a 30-foot polished mirrored stainless-steel rocket ship that presides as the cornerstone of BRiC's outdoor art gallery. Created by world-renowned artist Hubert Phipps, the sculpture resides at BRiC as the area's newest art-in-public places exhibit in collaboration with The Boca Raton Museum of Art. Both printed and digital photos can be taken with Santa while children entrust him with their wishes.

art gallery. Created by world-renowned artist Hubert Phipps, the sculpture resides at BRiC as the area’s newest art-in-public places exhibit in collaboration with The Boca Raton Museum of Art. Both printed and digital photos can be taken with Santa while children entrust him with their wishes.



Santa's Workshop, the place for holiday-inspired children's activities led by sponsors ArtNEST Studios and Musikgarten with letters to Santa organized by the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum. This special kid-friendly tented area sponsored by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and ModMed will be decorated with fun holiday props and 4-foot tall Nutcrackers; youngsters will receive inflatable handheld candy canes.



The North Pole Scene photo op featuring snow-covered trees and a sleigh overflowing with wrapped presents sponsored by "Community Connectuer™" Kaye Communications PR & Marketing (KCOM-PR).



photo op featuring snow-covered trees and a sleigh overflowing with wrapped presents sponsored by “Community Connectuer™” Kaye Communications PR & Marketing (KCOM-PR). Traditional Carolers from the Florida Atlantic University Women’s Chorus directed by Stacie Lee Rossow will be serenading guests with Christmas classics.

Boca Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker performers mingling throughout the event



Performances by the Boca Ballet Theatre, Grandview Preparatory School, Kids Musik Kompany and West Boca Raton Community High School presented by Nat King Cole Generation Hope.



by the Boca Ballet Theatre, Grandview Preparatory School, Kids Musik Kompany and West Boca Raton Community High School presented by Nat King Cole Generation Hope. Food Truck Lane offering diverse yum-filled menu choices.



With health and safety of utmost importance, Baptist Health South Florida/Boca Raton Regional Hospital is sponsoring and staffing The North Pole First Aid Station and YMCA of SPBC will be providing lifeguards and staff to monitor the lake area. Additional “Partners in Holiday Cheer” include: WPTV, Minuteman Boca Raton, Manning Technology Systems AV Services, Daniel Events, Grimes Events & Party Tents, Potions in Motion, and more.

Admission is Pure Giveback



General admission is free with an unwrapped new toy or monetary donation to SOG, collected at check-in entry to support the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings holiday cheer to thousands of children throughout Palm Beach County. In addition, eventgoers will be able to purchase a “chance to win” a one-of-a-kind “live” painting by artist Kourtney Cannon with 100% of sales to SOG. The SOG network creates alliances with nonprofit organizations by sharing resources and providing education to strengthen our communities.



VIP tickets are available at $50/adult and $15/child (12 years and under) that provide access to a 40-foot x 60-foot VIP hospitality tent where The Addison will be serving up its signature hors d’oeuvres and a lavish Farmer’s Table-style array of cheeses and antipasto delights. Two open bars will feature wine and cocktails provided by sponsor Republic National Distributing Company and a dessert station will be sweetly displayed by sponsor Cinnaholic Boca Raton. A special “Kids Corner” will feature children’s treats and beverages. One hundred percent of VIP ticket sales will benefit the JLBR, an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

“Hosting our annual community event at BRiC this year makes the seasonal celebration even more accessible to the greater Boca Raton community with its convenient location off two I-95 exits, thousands of available parking spots, and an abundance of outdoor space to accommodate the marquee event,” shared CP Group Marketing Director Giana Pacinelli.

Owned and operated by CP Group, the largest office landlord in the state, BRiC is the largest single facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into the technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities. Tenants include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, ModMed, Canon, and Bluegreen Vacations.



For event updates and to RSVP for general admission or purchase VIP Tent tickets, visit briccommunitytreelighting.eventbrite.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jon Kaye,

Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, at [email protected] or 561-392-5166.