City Library Launches Social Services Partnership Program to Help Community Members in Need

Boca Raton, FL – In collaboration with the Southeast Florida Library Information Network & FAU School of Social Work, the Boynton Beach City Library is offering free social services weekly on Wednesdays & Thursdays (10 am – 4 pm) to individuals on a walk-up basis.

A Social Work Intern will be stationed at the Library near the public computers to help those in need of social services – directly or through referral – to address acute and chronic social services issues such as homelessness, nutrition needs, veterans’ services, senior services, crises services, and more. Appointments are not required.

“Students obtain internships ranging from 3-9 months and work alongside a SEFLIN Social Worker to provide assistance to patrons,” said Georgia Brown, Coordinator for Field Education for the FAU School of Social Work.

“We are happy to offer this free service to all of our library users,” said Library Director Craig Clark. “The service is important to at-risk individuals in need of an advocate to help them connect to available vital services.”

The Boynton Beach City Library is located at 100 E. Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. To learn more about library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org or call 561.742.6390.