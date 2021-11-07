CareerSource Palm Beach County Hosting Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair for Veterans and Spouses Tuesday, November 9th

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced that CareerSource Palm Beach County is hosting a job fair for veterans and their spouses to connect them with more than 20 local and national employers, and support services.

This Paychecks for Patriots event is open to all job seekers as well and will be held at the Holiday Inn Palm Beach Airport Conference Center, 1301 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach on Tuesday Novrmbrt 9th from 9:30AM to 1PM with veterans and their spouses having priority entry at 9AM.

Employers participating in the job fair include NextEra Energy/Florida Power & Light Co., Amazon, FedEx, Palm Beach County HR, The Breakers, Fifth Third Bank, Pinmar USA, Chartwells and more. There is no charge to participate, but job seekers should create an account in Employflorida.com for express entry instead of having to do so upon arrival.

“Many area employers actively seek to hire veterans because of the knowledge, skills and attributes they have acquired in a wide variety of specialized fields during their service,” said Julia Dattolo, president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County and a U.S. Navy veteran.

According to Commissioner Weinroth, “Career Source offers services at no cost to assist returning veterans find new employment and transition into civilian careers.”

In celebration of Veterans Day this month, CareerSource organizations throughout Florida are partnering with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs to connect members of Florida’s military and veteran communities with career opportunities through Paychecks for Patriots hiring events this month. In the past eight years, more than 6,700 veterans and military family members have participated in these events across the state. Of the more than 1.5 million veterans in Florida, nearly 83,000 are located in Palm Beach County.

Veterans who are residents of Palm Beach County are encouraged to contact CareerSource about the special employment assistance available to them at the career centers or at Careersourcepbc.com.

Veterans’ services are provided at no cost and include:

Classes and facilities for job search

Career development/consulting/placement services

Grants for job training for those who qualify

Talent identifiers and assessments

Referrals to educational and vocational training programs

Access to computers, fax machines, phones and copiers for job searches

Veterans on their staff who know how to effectively connect your military experience and skills with prospective civilian employers

CareerSource also assists employers with grants for training employees and provides information about other incentives for hiring veterans.

Career centers are located at:

Central Career Center 3400 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach FL 33406 (561) 340-1060

West Career Center 941 SE 1st St Belle Glade FL 33430 (561) 829-2040