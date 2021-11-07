Published On: Sun, Nov 7th, 2021

CareerSource Palm Beach County Hosting Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair for Veterans and Spouses Tuesday, November 9th

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced that CareerSource Palm Beach County is hosting a job fair for veterans and their spouses to connect them with more than 20 local and national employers, and support services.

This Paychecks for Patriots event is open to all job seekers as well and will be held at the Holiday Inn Palm Beach Airport Conference Center, 1301 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach on Tuesday Novrmbrt 9th from 9:30AM to 1PM with veterans and their spouses having priority entry at 9AM. 

Employers participating in the job fair include NextEra Energy/Florida Power & Light Co., Amazon, FedEx, Palm Beach County HR, The Breakers, Fifth Third Bank, Pinmar USA, Chartwells and more. There is no charge to participate, but job seekers should create an account in Employflorida.com for express entry instead of having to do so upon arrival.

“Many area employers actively seek to hire veterans because of the knowledge, skills and attributes they have acquired in a wide variety of specialized fields during their service,” said Julia Dattolo, president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County and a U.S. Navy veteran.

According to Commissioner Weinroth, “Career Source offers services at no cost to assist returning veterans find new employment and transition into civilian careers.”

In celebration of Veterans Day this month, CareerSource organizations throughout Florida are partnering with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs to connect members of Florida’s military and veteran communities with career opportunities through Paychecks for Patriots hiring events this month. In the past eight years, more than 6,700 veterans and military family members have participated in these events across the state. Of the more than 1.5 million veterans in Florida, nearly 83,000 are located in Palm Beach County.

Veterans who are residents of Palm Beach County are encouraged to contact CareerSource about the special employment assistance available to them at the career centers or at Careersourcepbc.com.

Veterans’ services are provided at no cost and include:

  • Classes and facilities for job search
  • Career development/consulting/placement services
  • Grants for job training for those who qualify
  • Talent identifiers and assessments
  • Referrals to educational and vocational training programs
  • Access to computers, fax machines, phones and copiers for job searches
  • Veterans on their staff who know how to effectively connect your military experience and skills with prospective civilian employers

CareerSource also assists employers with grants for training employees and provides information about other incentives for hiring veterans. 

Career centers are located at:

Central Career Center 3400 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach FL 33406 (561) 340-1060

West Career Center 941 SE 1st St Belle Glade FL 33430 (561) 829-2040

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

