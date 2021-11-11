Cam Newton signs deal with Carolina Panthers

Image courtesy of Daily Union

Quarterback Cam Newton has signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers. As reported by ESPN, the deal is worth $10 million for the remainder of the season.

The deal also includes $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

The Panthers let Newton go after the 2019 season after he struggled with several years of foot injuries. The Panthers also began a new regime with coach Matt Rhule.

The team began searching for quarterback options after starting Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury. Rhule also stated that he got general manager Scot Fitterer to look for options.

“After we talked and deliberated, I went back to my office and called Cam [Tuesday] night. I asked if he had any interest in coming back to the Carolina Panthers. He emphatically said, ‘Yes.’” says Rhule.

Newton flew to Charlotte Nov. 11 to meet with David Tepper and Fitterer to discuss the deal. Newton is expected to start practicing Nov. 12. “A healthy Cam Newton is a special player. We’ll just take it day by day,” says Rhule.