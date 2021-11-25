Boynton Beach to Kick off 2021 Holiday Season with Town Square Holiday Lighting Event

The City of Boynton Beach will kick off the 2021 Holiday Season with a Town Square Holiday Lighting Event on Friday, December 3 at Centennial Park & Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton. Festivities will begin at 5 pm and run through 8 pm; event highlights, in addition to the holiday lighting, will include live entertainment from local performers, food trucks, artisans, family activities and more.

At 6 pm, City officials, including the Mayor, Vice Mayor, City Commissioners, and City Manager will “Flip the Switch” that will turn on a display of more than 45,000 warm white LED mini lights and light poles in Town Square. The lights will grace the trees and branches of three historic downtown trees, including two Banyan trees on E. Ocean Ave. just east of City Hall (25,000 lights) and the Kapok Tree on E. Ocean and Seacrest Blvd. just west of the Arts & Cultural Center (20,000 lights). In addition, 7,200 cool white LED mini lights will adorn a 3,000 pound, 30’ custom Holiday Tree.

Gracing each side of the Holiday Tree will be a Menorah and a Kinara display. The community is invited to “Snap & Share” photos of themselves enjoying the light display throughout the holiday season; those who post their photos online and tag the City’s social media handles could win a $25 gift card to a Downtown Boynton business or restaurant.

This free, family-friendly event will include a visit from Santa. In celebration of what will be the sixth night of Hanukkah, the menorah will be lit, and Hanukkah activity books, generously donated by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, will be distributed to the first 75 children.

Performers, including the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches Holiday Ensemble, SouthTech Academy Music & Sound Production students and MAP Dance Theatre dancers, will entertain attendees while spreading holiday cheer.

An ASL interpreter will be in attendance. Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.) Accessible parking will be available. Ride share is encouraged. ADA Accommodations are available. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or [email protected]

The City has curated a list of additional upcoming holiday events happening throughout the City, including the 50th Holiday Parade, Breakfast with Santa, a Friday Flicks movie night featuring The Grinch, and much more. Visit HolidaysInBoynton.com to view the list, or call 561-742-6010 for more information.