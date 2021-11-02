Boynton Beach Becomes First City to Endorse the Plant Based Treaty

Boca Raton, FL – In their continued effort to fight climate change, the City of Boynton Beach has become the first City to endorse the Plant Based Treaty, a landmark international treaty and first of its kind to put food systems at the heart of combating the climate crisis. The Treaty aims to halt the widespread degradation of critical ecosystems caused by animal agriculture, to promote a shift to more healthy, sustainable plant-based diets and to actively reverse damage done to planetary functions, ecosystem services and biodiversity.

“Food choices are one of the most powerful ways that individuals can help solve the climate crisis,” said the City’s Sustainability Coordinator, Rebecca Harvey. “Plant-based foods have a much lower carbon footprint than red meat and dairy. It’s not necessary to go fully vegan or vegetarian to help. Even selecting just one day a week, such as ‘Meatless Mondays,’ is an easy way that each of us can lead a more climate-friendly lifestyle.”

In addition to endorsing the Treaty, the City offers many programs and events to help combat climate change, such as tree planting and giveaway events, free electric vehicle charging stations, an Energy Edge Rebate Program and the Green Business Recognition Program, where restaurants can receive recognition by completing actions within the areas of waste reduction, recycling, energy & water conservation, and other green business practices. All participating restaurants offer at least one vegan or vegetarian main course option.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 561-742-6494.