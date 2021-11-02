Boca West Country Club Ranked #14 in World Among Top Golf & Country Clubs

Matthew Linderman

Boca West Country Club Ranked #14 of Top Golf & Country Clubs in the World and Highest Ranked Residential Club in Tri-County Region Club Leaders Forum Issues List of 100 Best Platinum Clubs in the World Every Two Years

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club has been ranked #14 of the Top 100 Platinum Golf & Country Clubs in the world by the Club Leaders Forum. Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area and it moved up one spot from its ranking of #15 in 2019. Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.

Platinum Clubs of the World 2022-23 elections are conducted by Club Leaders Forum every two years. Platinum Clubs excel in best practices and represent the standard of Excellence for the finest private Golf & Country Clubs and City Clubs around the globe. The Top 100 Golf & Country Clubs and Top 100 City Clubs are elected by an international panel of experts, historians and connoisseurs in a confidential ballot that is certified as true and correct.

“After coming out of a tough 18 months, during which we focused on the health and safety of our Members and Staff, staying focused on our connection to one another while maintaining the highest level of member experience, we could not be prouder of the prestigious distinction,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “We are continuously focused on the goal of providing our members with a superlative experience. This prestigious accolade is shared by our management team and staff throughout Boca West truly focused on delivering the unexpected.”

About Platinum Clubs of the World

Platinum Clubs® of the World accept applications from Clubs around the World as well as recommendations from the Panel to appear on a Preliminary Ballot. This Ballot is sent out to the Panel for review in advance of the vote which takes place every two years (odd years). The Panel then has the opportunity to recommend additions or deletions in assembling the Final Ballot. Only Private Golf, Country and City Clubs are eligible for consideration for Platinum Clubs of the World status.

After receiving recommendations from the Panel, Club Leaders Forum distributes the Final Ballot. Panel Members are asked to vote for each Club on the Ballot that they have visited, considering the Platinum Clubs of the World Six Selection Criteria, as approved by the Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board. The Panel may amend their vote as many times as they wish during the 30-day voting period.

The vote is conducted electronically and confidentially through a third party. Points are awarded by the position and ranking that the Panelist assigns to each Club. The total number of points is calculated and divided by the total number of Panelists who have visited a Club to determine the final points score.

About Boca West Country Club Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.

Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs® of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award.

For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.

