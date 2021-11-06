Boca Raton police officer fired after Internal Affairs probe

A Boca Raton police officer was fired after police released an internal investigation.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the officer, Bartolo Renteria, was initially charged by Delray Beach police.

Renteria was charged for driving under the influence with property damage or injury following a crash. The crash occurred on South Military Trail on Sept. 8, 2020.

Renteria pleaded guilty to lesser charges of reckless driving in May. He also pleaded guilty to causing property damage.

The Internal Affairs report states that investigators found that Reinteria bought 13 alcoholic drinks at the Game of Axes bar two miles from the scene of the crash.

The drinks included five 16-ounce Cigar City Jai Alai beers, three Greenman Lager beers, a Corona beer, three Mead shots and Victory Sour Monkey beer.

The last credit card transaction occurred 14 minutes before police received a call about the crash. Police also believe that Renteria was driving between 60 and 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

Arrest reports state that Renteria was hostile toward Delray Beach Fire Rescue and he told police that he was outside of his car at the time of the crash.

Crews took Renteria to Delray Medical Center after he stated that he wasn’t drinking before the crash, despite smelling of alcohol and having slurred speech. Renteria was then treated for dislocated and fractured ribs.

The Internal Affairs report found that Renteria engaged in unbecoming conduct for a police officer. It also stated that he failed to cooperate with other law enforcement agencies and gave untrue statements of the crash.

Renteria was also found violating police and city policy for unlawful conduct due to his guilty plea. As a result of the investigation, Renteria was fired from his role as a police officer.