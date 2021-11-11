Boca Raton Airport Authority Contributes $7,000 to Vets Helping Heroes nonprofit

On November 6, 2021, the Boca Raton Airport Authority proudly presented a $7,000 contribution to Vets Helping Heroes, a charitable organization whose mission is to provide financial support for service dogs to active-duty military and retired veterans recovering from physical and psychological challenges.

The on-field presentation was made at the Florida Atlantic University Owls vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd football game. This monetary contribution will be used to help train future service dogs, given to retired veterans and active-duty military, at no cost.

“We are honored to provide Vets Helping Heroes with this donation as a way to honor those who served and help carry out their mission.” said the Boca Raton Airport Authority Executive Director Clara Bennett.

Vets Helping Heroes was founded in 2007 by Irwin Stovroff, a highly decorated WWII veteran and liberated-POW who spent 13 months in Nazi “Stalag Luft I” Prisoner-of-War camp after being shot down on his 35th combat mission as a Bombardier with the 44th Bomb Group. Despite having his own PTSD and other personal challenges, Mr. Stovroff was determined to pay it forward and founded the non-profit charity.

Vets Helping Heroes is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose mission is to provide financial support for service dogs trained by certified professionals for veterans who have served honorably and active-duty military personnel injured during service in the U.S. Armed Forces. To date Vets Helping Heroes has given over 600 service dogs to our nation’s veterans.