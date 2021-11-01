BOCA CHAMBER HOSTING VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR

Boca Chamber UPDATE

Boca Raton, FL. (November 1, 2021) – The Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce first-ever, virtual job fair has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10am – 2pm. Partnering with Premier Virtual, this online event will bring together local businesses seeking to hire with those in need of work in South Palm Beach County. The event is free to job seekers.

“As part of the Chambers mission to promote economic prosperity, we are excited to have the opportunity to connect local businesses and talented workers. This collaboration will help build a stronger, more innovative community” Sarah Pearson, Executive Vice President at The Boca Chamber of Commerce said.

Participating businesses include Northwestern Mutual, Macy’s, JM Family Enterprises,

Boston Proper LLC, Allegiance Home Health, Seagate Hotel, and many more.

To register for the event as a job seeker visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/V8lG2W

To register as an employer visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/J81VKd

About Premier Virtual: Premier Virtual is an online virtual job and career fair platform which has hosted more than 2500 job fairs over the past year and is poised for continuous growth. The online hiring events are designed to bridge the gap between technology and human experience.

About The Boca Chamber: A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the most influential Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,500 companies representing over 120,000 employees in South Palm Beach County. The Boca Chamber’s mission is to promote and sustain economic prosperity in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Visit www.bocachamber.com to learn more.