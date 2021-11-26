Boca Beat, 11.26
- FAU High School student Anya Cane thought the scrub-jay would make a much better state bird for our unique state and decided to act, launching a petition effort to do just that. Her effort led to legislation that is scheduled to be debated in the state legislature.
- The Sixth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, the first black-tie charity event held at The Boca Raton this season drew 450 guests to celebrate City’s long, rich history and legacy while raising monies for the Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program that serves the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton’s nonprofits.
- Palm Bech County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced the Florida Sports Foundation, which is the official sports promotion and development organization for the State of Florida, has recognized one of Palm Beach County’s premier parks during the annual Florida Sports Summit.
- The Boca Raton Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, announced that James Judd will conduct the orchestra during its two December concerts on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, both at 3 p.m., at the Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.
- The Leon Charney Diplomacy Program at Florida Atlantic University recently competed in the annual diplomacy competition in Washington, D.C., finishing first overall out of 51 competing universities and receiving five delegation awards.
- To drive a classroom-to-career pipeline of highly trained individuals, Palm Beach State College was awarded a Bank of America grant of $100,000 annually for two years, totaling $200,000. The funds will increase completion and job placement rates of underserved students by providing career placement, guidance, academic support and sustainable opportunities as part of the Transforming Communities workforce initiative at the Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Cross-Cultural Equity Institute.
- Local families in need are thankful this holiday season, as Boca Helping Hands provided them with turkeys and all the ingredients needed to cook a holiday feast. The organization sourced a record number of turkeys and boxes filled with Thanksgiving dinner essentials for nearly 2,900 registered families, which were distributed last weekend and will continue to be distributed this week.
- Adults and kids alike are invited to “Walk the Walk” to support local children’s charities with the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The organization’s First Annual Walk the Walk at the Palm Beaches Marathon is happening on Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at the Meyers Amphitheater, 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach.
- The City of Boynton Beach will kick off the 2021 Holiday Season with a Town Square Holiday Lighting Event on Friday, December 3 at Centennial Park & Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton. Festivities will begin at 5 pm and run through 8 pm; event highlights, in addition to the holiday lighting, will include live entertainment from local performers, food trucks, artisans, family activities and more.
- Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, along with Micromobility Management, The Related Companies and the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority are excited to announce the approval of Brightline’s new integrated bikeshare program, BrightBike. The program will be a fully dock-based system with pedal-powered BrightBikes placed in up to 17 locations with 170 BrightBikes throughout downtown West Palm Beach in its first phase of launch.
About the Author