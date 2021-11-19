Boca Beat, 11/19/2021
- For the past 22 years, the nonprofit, located in the historically low-income area of Boca Raton’s Pearl City, has been providing hot meals, homework assistance, college scholarship and crime prevention programs, along with other vital assistance to hundreds of children across the tri-county area. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the Center’s existence in question. With sponsors pulling back amid financial insecurity, and lack of income from event rentals, the Center is in danger of foreclosure.
- To usher in Veterans Day commemorations in South Palm Beach County, businesses and area residents joined Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) to honor and serve military veterans in appreciation for their service as teams of volunteers transformed 10 homes within a Boynton Beach neighborhood on Friday, November 5 through Habitat’s ongoing Neighborhood Revitalization program powered by Vertical Bridge Holdings. Volunteers installed new mailboxes, spread mulch, planted landscaping and assisted with other repairs and clean up for homes owned by veterans, homes in which veterans are residing with their families and homes of families who have inherited their homes from WWII veterans.
- Compassion in the face of loss and intergenerational acceptance. These are the themes of the 2021-22 Read Together Palm Beach County book, announced today at the 30th Annual Love of Literacy Luncheon. The Story of Arthur Truluv by Elizabeth Berg is about an unlikely friendship that develops among three people, all of whom have lost the one they love most. The countywide reading campaign kicks off today and wraps up on April 1, 2022, at the 31st Annual Love of Literacy Luncheon, where Berg will be the featured speaker.
- Delray Beach approved a $1 million settlement with the Florida Department of Health on Nov. 9. As reported by WPTV, the city agreed on a settlement over alleged problems with the city’s water program. The consent order requires the city of Delray Beach to comply with a series of corrective actions.
- Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce a new butterfly garden located at Pondhawk Natural Area, which is adjacent to the Spanish River Library. The butterfly garden is an exciting addition to the ongoing partnership between the Library, the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, the City of Boca Raton Recreation Services, and the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library. Pondhawk is already home to the Library’s award winning StoryWalk, which provides a children’s storybook along a nature trail.
- A collaboration between the Florida Atlantic University Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute and Charles E. Schmidt College of Science has resulted in the launch of a unique partnership to train the next generation of brain scientists through the newly announced Neuroscience Graduate Program (NGP). The innovative, multi-campus Ph.D. program will blend a comprehensive curriculum that ranges from molecules to mind with exceptional research opportunities, and will serve as a key element in FAU’s pursuit of groundbreaking interdisciplinary neuroscience research.
- With her family by her side, the Palm Beach State College alumna and former student trustee was sworn in to the Florida Bar in October by Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Scott Kerner. Now, Medina has begun her new role as associate attorney at Acosta & Fraga Law, PLLC, an immigration law firm just minutes from the PBSC Lake Worth campus where she began her higher education journey in 2012. “I’m working at something I’m passionate about, which is helping people,” she said.
- Boca Woods Country Club members came together for a great cause, collecting food and donations for Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. This year members donated 34 boxes and $14,691 to the cause.
- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County recently announced that it will administer funding in the amount of $212,500 to 24 small or emerging cultural organizations in Palm Beach County for fiscal year 2021-2022. The motion was approved at the Cultural Council’s board of directors meeting on Sept. 29, 2021.
