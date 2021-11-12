Boca Beat, 11/12
- Boca Raton Community High School students who want to change the world have a new outlet and support to make a difference— Youth and Peace in Action (YPA). A new global initiative organized by Alliance for Peacebuilding and Rotary International, YPA is an online education and activism platform that equips youth to become problem-solvers through peace education and is the largest youth peacebuilding initiative in the United States and Caribbean. The Boca chapter currently totals 214 members and ranks as #2 in the world and #1 in Florida for membership size.
- A 12-week-old chihuahua was stolen from a Boca Raton pet store. As reported by Local 10 News, the puppy was worth $7,000.
- Tara Rudes-Dann of L’Agence will headline the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show at the Junior League of Boca Raton’s 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon. Rudes-Dann is a third generation fashion entrepreneur and is the Fashion Director of L’Agence. Her uncle, Jeff Rudes, founded the brand. Saks Fifth Avenue is presenting a runway fashion show featuring the fall “It List” inspired by trends of the season on Friday, November 12 at The Boca Raton during the luncheon.
- Several local nonprofit and for-profit Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce members participated in GDBCC’s Inaugural Do Good Delray event series in the month of October. There were fourteen events. More than $35,000 was raised with more than 2,000 local attendees. With a desire to see increased collaboration between GDBCC’s profit and nonprofit members, Do Good Delray was created with the goal to grow both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. DGD brought like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance.
- Lynn University’s vice president for student affairs, Dr. Anthony Altieri, recently announced several employee promotions to further support student engagement, health and wellbeing, and housing.
- Palm Beach State College was awarded $800,000 from Florida Power & Light Company to bolster diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). The grant will be given in $200,000 annual installments over the next four years as part of the FPL STEM Diversity Recruitment and Retention Fund, to further support PBSC’s ongoing efforts to provide educational equity while ultimately increasing workforce diversity in the local community.
- Palm Beach State College has been named among the top 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.
- The Board of Trustees of the Boca Raton Historical Society celebrated the $3-million renovation and official re-opening of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum last weekend with three days of special preview weekend events for friends and supporters of every age.
- On November 6, 2021, the Boca Raton Airport Authority proudly presented a $7,000 contribution to Vets Helping Heroes, a charitable organization whose mission is to provide financial support for service dogs to active-duty military and retired veterans recovering from physical and psychological challenges.
- A Boca Raton police officer was fired after police released an internal investigation. As reported by CBS 12 News, the officer, Bartolo Renteria, was initially charged by Delray Beach police. Renteria was charged for driving under the influence with property damage or injury following a crash. The crash occurred on South Military Trail on Sept. 8, 2020.
About the Author