Boca Beat, 11.06
- As National First-Generation Student Day quickly approaches on November 8, Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program announced its applications are now open for the Class of 2026. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Joanna Drowos, D.O., M.P.H., M.B.A., associate chair of the Department of Integrated Medical Science, an associate professor of integrated medical science, and a practicing physician at the Marcus Institute for Integrative Health at FAU Medicine, within the Schmidt College of Medicine , provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 boosters and vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
- Florida Atlantic University and Northwest Community Health Alliance’s Community Health Center (FAU/NCHA CHC), operated by FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, together with the West Palm Beach YWCA, recently received the “2021 Community Collaborators Award” from Nonprofits First, Inc., the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Nonprofit First honored this year’s Palm Beach County nonprofit organizations at an event to recognize their contributions for improving and strengthening the community.
- In collaboration with the Southeast Florida Library Information Network & FAU School of Social Work, the Boynton Beach City Library is offering free social services weekly on Wednesdays & Thursdays (10 am – 4 pm) to individuals on a walk-up basis. A Social Work Intern will be stationed at the Library near the public computers to help those in need of social services – directly or through referral – to address acute and chronic social services issues such as homelessness, nutrition needs, veterans’ services, senior services, crises services, and more. Appointments are not required.
- The 2022 South Florida Fair will be “Rockin’ Robots” for 17 days January 14-30, offering its full-fledged traditional event that its guests have come to enjoy at the fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd.
- Boca West Country Club has been ranked #14 of the Top 100 Platinum Golf & Country Clubs in the world by the Club Leaders Forum. Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area and it moved up one spot from its ranking of #15 in 2019. Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has recently expanded its services in Delray Beach as part of its plan to help more people across Palm Beach County over the next three years. This includes making emergency financial assistance and childcare funding available to Delray Beach residents, as well as launching the organization’s first pantry distribution in west Delray Beach.
- CenterSquare Investment Management (CenterSquare) today announced its investment in HSBC Plaza, a 46,000 square foot service property located at the well-trafficked corner of Yamato Road and U.S. Highway 441 in Boca Raton, FL. As part of its investment, CenterSquare intends to upgrade the facility and dramatically improve its presence in the market. Planned renovations, which will take place over the next six months, include new signage, painting, and landscaping. The enhanced property will be rebranded as the Shoppes at Yamato Corner.
- In their continued effort to fight climate change, the City of Boynton Beach has become the first City to endorse the Plant Based Treaty, a landmark international treaty and first of its kind to put food systems at the heart of combating the climate crisis. The Treaty aims to halt the widespread degradation of critical ecosystems caused by animal agriculture, to promote a shift to more healthy, sustainable plant-based diets and to actively reverse damage done to planetary functions, ecosystem services and biodiversity.
