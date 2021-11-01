B’nai Torah Congregation Introduces TLC Mitzvah Month to Community

Opportunity to Participate in a “Mitzvah” Project Every Single Day During the Month of November

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation is officially kicking off TLC Mitzvah Month today with a “Sweets for Soldiers” project. The entire community is invited to bag up leftover Halloween Candy, add an inspirational note and send it oversees to a lone solider. Those interested in continuing to make a difference in our South Florida community can also participate in the 29 other mitzvah opportunities happening every single day through the rest of November.

Other Mitzvah Month opportunities include:

November 3: Step it Forward – Soles for Souls. Bring your gently used adult sneakers to B’nai Torah and learn about Step it Forward, an organization that collects footwear and new socks to help men and women in Detox and Rehab centers.

November 7: Lucky Horse Sanctuary Fence Painting. Bring your own brush and help B’nai Torah paint the fence at lucky Horse Sanctuary in Coconut Creek, Florida.

November 8: Monday Macaroni Mitzvah. Sign up to make a tray of macaroni and cheese for a local family who is struggling and deliver it to The Salvation Army in Boca Raton. Click here to register for this mitzvah.

November 13: World Kindness Day. Paint a bowl for Empty Bowls, a grassroots movement in cities and town around the world to care for and feed the hungry in their communities. Click here to register for this mitzvah.

November 18: Pantry Pride. Pick anyone of the 50 TLC Little Free Pantries in our community and fill it with pride (food, pantry items).

November 28: Meals with Meaning. Sign up to feed the homeless or provide items for the meal. Click here to register for this mitzvah.

November 29: Hanukkah Lighting at Stratford Court. Let’s light up a senior’s life during Hanukkah. Happening at 4pm in Boca Raton. Click here to register for this mitzvah.

Registration is required for some projects. For a full list of Mitzvah Month opportunities, please visit ww.btcboca.org/mitzvahmonth.

“Each year, we look forward to our annual Mitzvah Day event when thousands of members of our community come together to support hundreds of organizations here locally and throughout the world,” said Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Director of TLC Programs. “This year, due to covid safety precautions, we can’t be together for this large event, but that won’t stop us! We are excited to offer 30 days of mitzvah opportunities as part of TLC Mitzvah Month. All ages and interests are welcome to participate in small projects that make a big difference!”

At the completion of Mitzvah Month, B’nai Torah Congregation will host a Be The Light Hanukkah Celebration on December 1, where those community members who complete 10 or more projects during the month will be recognized as Mitzvah Month Megastars.

Learn more about the TLC Program here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/