Best Foot Forward Welcomes Two New Board Members!

Boca Raton, FL. (November 11, 2021) – Best Foot Forward is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, Van Williams, Provost and Dean of Students at Palm Beach State College Boca Raton Campus, and Dan Davidowitz, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Polen Capital.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to ensuring children in foster care have access to educational success and an opportunity for a successful future,” said Donna Biase, co-founder of Best Foot Forward. “We are excited to channel Van and Dan’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”

“We are excited to welcome our new board members,” said Paul Kilgallon, board chairman. “They provide our board with a unique background and perspective, and we look forward to their expertise and guidance this year.”

Provost Williams stated, “My appointment to the Best Foot Forward Board of Directors, inherently connects Palm Beach State College (PBSC) to a shared constituency that both organizations care about and serves in partnership. Moreover, the appointment to the Board provides a seamless transition opportunity into the academic pathways offered at Palm Beach State College and the students’ subsequent transition to the workforce, two and four-year degree programs at the PBSC and transfer to the university system.”

“For years, I’ve been amazed by the tremendous positive impact Best Foot Forward has had in helping and advocating for our community’s foster youth,” Davidowitz said. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting many of the students they work with, and their stories often describe overcoming extreme adversity with the help of BFF. These students and their stories have inspired and humbled me. I am excited to join the board and assist in BFF’s mission to ‘empower foster care youth.’”

About Best Foot Forward:

Best Foot Forward is a 501(c)(3) community-based organization created to improve educational outcomes for abused, neglected, and abandoned children living in and aging out of foster care in Palm Beach County. Educational success is potentially the only counterweight to the negative effects of abuse and neglect. In order for children in foster care to succeed academically, and in life, they must have a realistic plan and a strong support system in place. Best Foot Forward provides the needed programs that provide continuous direction and steadfast support.