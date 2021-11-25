ARE YOU READY FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL PALM BEACH HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE?

What you need to know about viewing, boat registrations, toy donations, and bridge openings

Boca Raton, FL – The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County’s (MIAPBC) Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 6 – 8 pm. This free family-friendly event is led by a traveling firework display and features up to 80 holiday-themed boats. Beginning in North Palm Beach, small boats, sailboats, and mega yachts, all decked out with millions of twinkling holiday lights, navigate up the Intracoastal Waterway to the iconic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

The parade can be viewed in person along the parade route or live via the WPBF Facebook page, the WPBF mobile app, or the WPBF website at wpbf.com. A variety of public waterfront locations are available for viewing, including: all public parks along the parade route, North Palm Beach Country Club, Waterway Cafe, U-Tiki, Jetty’s, Harborside Place, Charlie and Joe’s at Love Street, and the Square Grouper Tiki Bar. Please bring an unwrapped toy to your viewing destination. Volunteer “toy boats” with Toys for Tots signage and uniformed Marines will make dockside pickups during the parade. Spectators are asked to wave a flashlight if they have toys to donate. By boat, viewing suggestions are Ski Beach or anywhere else between Donald Ross Rd. and Indiantown Rd. Boat anchoring in front of the North Palm Beach Country Club or North Palm Beach Marina is prohibited. The fireworks grand finale takes place at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Boats must be registered by November 30, 2021, to be part of this treasured holiday tradition. It’s free to register and entering vessels are eligible for up to $10,000 in cash and prizes. The vessels travel by Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina and the MIAPBC headquarters in North Palm Beach where a panel of judges evaluate each vessel based on lights, enthusiasm, and themed decor. The parade theme this year is “Merry and Bright.” The judges for 2021 include North Palm Beach Mayor Darryl Aubrey, Dan Lund from Freedom Boat Club, the Honorable Karen Marcus, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino, Palm Beach Gardens Vice Mayor Chelsea Reed, Lori Sousa from Sea Land Insurance, Juno Beach Vice Mayor Peggy Wheeler, and Jupiter Mayor Todd Wodraska.

The toy drive, benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles, is currently in progress. The community is invited to participate in giving joy to a child during the holidays by donating toys, money, or purchasing festive boat parade apparel. Toys are collected, by land, at participating businesses throughout Palm Beach County for Little Smiles and by boat the evening of the parade for Toys for Tots. Money can be donated directly to the MIAPBC to purchase toys which will be divided amongst both charities. A variety of custom designed boat parade apparel is available online. All apparel proceeds are used to purchase toys.

“The need for toys will be even greater this year in our community,” said Executive Director Alyssa Freeman. “We encourage monetary donations which allows us to fulfill gifts for all age groups. The Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Committee will split funds between Little Smiles and Toys for Tots to buy new toys for kids in need this holiday season.”

The bridge openings are estimated to be open for approximately one hour. Parker Bridge will open around 6 p.m.; PGA Bridge will open around 6:15 p.m.; Donald Ross Bridge will open around 7 p.m.; Indiantown Road Bridge will open sometime around 7:30 p.m.; Jupiter Federal Bridge will open around 7:45 p.m.

For more information, visit marinepbc.org or call (561) 863-0012. Follow the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Facebook @pbboatparade and Instagram: @palmbeachboatparade.

About Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County:

The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, Inc. (MIAPBC) is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986. Their mission is to promote and protect the sound growth of the marine industry in Palm Beach County for the benefit and education of its members, the community, and the environment. The MIAPBC brings the community two annual signature events: the Palm Beach International Boat Show and the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade. The Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) features billions of dollars of yachts and accessories with an economic impact of $682 million statewide and $84 million in Palm Beach County. MIAPBC supports over forty local marine-related events and nonprofits that protect and promote the marine industry in Palm Beach County and beyond with a portion providing scholarships to deserving students. Since its inception, the MIAPBC has donated over $2.5 million to local nonprofit organizations and scholarship candidates.