Aminata Diallo is arrested for an attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo of Paris Saint-Germain has been arrested for attacking a teammate.

As reported by ESPN, the club stated on Nov. 10 that the midfielder was being arrested for the alleged attack.

Diallo was arrested Nov. 10 for the attack that happened last week. The police investigation relates to the attack on Diallo’s teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

Sources state that on the night of the attack, Hamraoui was leaving a club dinner in Paris with two other teammates. Hamraoui was also leaving the dinner in Diallo’s car.

It is reported that as the car pulled out in front of Hamraoui’s home, two men with balaclava masks dragged her out of the car. The two men, armed with iron bars, started hitting Hamraoui on the legs and the assault lasted two minutes, sources state.

PSG confirms that Diallo was placed in police custody but did not publically name the victim.

“Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges that Aminata Diallo was remanded in police custody this morning by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the proceedings initiated following an assault last Thursday evening against the club’s players,” a statement issued by the club states.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since the evening of Thursday, Nov. 4, the club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players,” the statement continues.

Sources state that Hamraoui was taken to the hospital after the attack and needed stitches for her leg injuries. She will not be able to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League but did not sustain career-threatening injuries.