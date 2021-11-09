Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Image courtesy of NPR

Dean Stockwell has died at age 85. As reported by NBC News, Stockwell died on Nov. 7.

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”

Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993.

Stockwell won multiple nominations for the Primetime Emmys and the Golden Globes, winning a Golden Globe for best performance in a supporting role in 1990. Stockwell also received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in February 1992.

Stockwell received an Oscar nomination for supporting actor in the 1998 movie “Married to the Mob” after winning best actor in Cannes film festival in 1959 and 1962.

He was in and out of his acting career and in the 60s Stockwell joined the Topanga Hippie Group. In the early 1980s, Stockwell gained a real estate license and moved out of Hollywood. He was persuaded by Harry Dean Stanton to make a return to acting.

Stockwell returned to acting with roles in works like “Paris, Texas,” “To Live and Die in L.A.” and “The Rainmaker.” he also had recurring roles in shows like “The Tony Danza Show” and “Battlestar Galactica.”