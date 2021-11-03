Aaron Rodgers tests positive for Covid-19

Image courtesy of WBAY-TV

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported by NFL, Jordan Love will start for Rodgers in the next game Nov. 7.

Although Rodgers told reporters he has “been immunized,” that was not the case.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport state that Rodgers was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Rodgers must now spend at least 10 days away from the team, according to the league’s Covis-19 policies. Rodgers will be out of the Packer’s Week 9 game against the Chiefs.

He will only be able to return to the team Nov. 13, the day before the Paker’s Week 10 game against the Seahawks.

Rapoport also states that Rodgers has been following the NFL’s protocol for unvaccinated players when inside the team’s facility during this season.