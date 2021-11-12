12-week-old chihuahua stolen from Boca Raton pet store

Image courtesy of WPTV

A 12-week-old chihuahua was stolen from a Boca Raton pet store.

As reported by Local 10 News, the puppy was worth $7,000.

The puppy was stolen around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 from the Puppy Buddy Pet Store at 9858 Clint Moore Rd.

Police state that the thieves were two women, a man and a boy.

Surveillance videos show a woman grabbing the chihuahua and pulling her out of the puppy pen. The woman hides the puppy in her purse and then walks out of the store.

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the woman and her accomplices. The thieves left the scene in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.